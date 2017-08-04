Crime

Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

August 04, 2017 3:09 PM

A man was shot in the leg early Thursday in a drive-by on Baldwin Street, Columbus police said.

The victim was transported to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury. His current condition wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities were called to the 2800 block of Baldwin Street around 5:50 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting. A woman told police that she found a man bleeding on her front porch with a gunshot wound in the leg.

The victim told officers he was pushing his bicycle along Baldwin Street when a turquoise sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry or Avalon, drove by him. He said shots were fired from the car as it passed him.

Twelve spent 9mm casings were found near Samson Avenue, according to the police report.

Officials said multiple people who live in the area said they heard the gunshots but didn’t see the shooter. No suspect descriptions were given in the report.

