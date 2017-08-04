Fleeing suspect captured after crashing into mother, 3 children

A suspect was captured in Oakland Park after he fled from a traffic stop and crashed into a car with a woman and three children, police said late Friday.
After a foot chase, the man was taken into custody after the 6:06 p.m. crash at South Lumpkin Road and Wise Street, said Police Lt. Consuelo Askew. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with felony drug possession and traffic charges.
The woman and her children were transported to Midtown Medical Center where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
An officer attempted to stop the man for a violation. After the officer stopped behind, he fled in his vehicle on South Lumpkin Road and collided with the vehicle driven by the woman.
