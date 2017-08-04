Crime

Books Over Bullets program aims to curb community violence

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 04, 2017 10:46 PM

In an effort to curb violence in the community, the West Central Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association will join a local educator in a program to hand out Books Over Bullets.

The PBA will join Randalette Williams , a local educator and philantropist, to distribute donated books and other reading materials. The materials will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday, during a brief ceremony at the Columbus State University Police Department at the intersection of East Lindsey and College Drive.

Donated materials will be presented to local barbershops and beauty salons to promote reading, especially for youth.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

