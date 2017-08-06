Homeless woman charged with loitering for purpose of prostitution

Veronica McFadden, listed on an official police report as homeless, was arrested Sunday and charged with loitering for the purpose of sodomy and prostitution.
According to arrest report, she was also charged with giving false information to a police officer.
McFadden was arrested at 9:40 a.m. in south Columbus.
Police say she was seen flagging down two vehicles.
According to the report, she began to get into one vehicle but exited when she saw police.
Officers say she told them her name was the virgin Mary, according to the report.
She is scheduled to be in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments