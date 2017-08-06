Police: Man ran with scale, marijuana

Columbus police have arrested Delarance Jones on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
According to a police report, he was also charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, and possession and use of drug related objects.
He was arrested around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Macon Road.
In the report, police say Jones ran from officers while in possession of a scale and approximately one ounce of marijuana with a street value of $280.
Police say Jones was also in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen.
Now in the Muscogee County Jail, Jones is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday at 8 a.m.
