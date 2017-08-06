Delarance Jones
Delarance Jones Muscogee County Jail
Delarance Jones Muscogee County Jail

Crime

Police: Man ran with scale, marijuana

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 06, 2017 4:17 PM

Columbus police have arrested Delarance Jones on several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to a police report, he was also charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking, and possession and use of drug related objects.

He was arrested around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on Macon Road.

In the report, police say Jones ran from officers while in possession of a scale and approximately one ounce of marijuana with a street value of $280.

Police say Jones was also in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen.

Now in the Muscogee County Jail, Jones is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday at 8 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 1:01

Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person
Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 2:27

Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 2:34

'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver

View More Video