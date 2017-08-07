Police release name of man charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 3 kids

Columbus police have released the name of the man who allegedly fled a traffic stop before being involved in a two-vehicle wreck that injured a woman and her three children.
Lajay Jenkins, 35, faces numerous eight traffic citations and two drug charges stemming from the incident at South Lumpkin Road and Wise Street.
Authorities said an officer was patrolling the area of Blan Street around 6:10 p.m. Friday when she saw Jenkins driving a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo with a cracked windshield. She attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Officials said Jenkins didn’t stop and was involved in a two-vehicle crash moments later.
Kayla Littleton, 25, was driving a 1995 GMC Jimmy with three children and a 17-year-old inside. She was headed north in the outside lane on South Lumpkin Road near its intersection with Wise Street.
Jenkins was driving east on Wise Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at that same intersection. He crossed over South Lumpkin Road, striking the right side of the GMC with the front end of the Isuzu.
Jenkins, who had superficial abrasions and lacerations on multiple parts of his body, fled the scene of the crash on foot and headed east. He was apprehended behind a house several minutes later.
Jenkins, who allegedly had $338 worth of marijauana in his possession, was sent to the Muscogee County Jail after refusing treatment. He faces one count each of possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, failure to yield at an intersection, failure to maintain lane, fleeing to elude law enforcement, failure to report an accident, failure to stop in an accident with injuries, no state driver’s license and three stop sign violations.
His hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Police said Littleton suffered from superficial abrasions on her back. Her 3-year-old daughter had multiple serious lacerations and abrasions on her head and right arm. Her 6-year-old son suffered from superficial abrasions to his left cheek and two superficial lacerations on his head. Her 5-year-old son sustained superficial abrasions below his left eye and arm, officials said.
They were all sent to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
Littleton received three citations after officials determined that the children were not properly restrained.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
In other crime-related news
Comments