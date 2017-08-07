Man wounded in armed robbery at LaGrange apartment

A LaGrange man was leaving his home early Monday when a man armed with a gun and another wielding a knife robbed him outside of Lee's Crossing Apartments, authorities said.
He was transported to the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center after the 6 a.m. incident at 119 Old Airport Road. His injuries are not life-threatening, officials said in a news release.
LaGrange police were called to Lee's Crossing Apartments around 6 a.m. Monday to investigate an armed robbery. The victim said two strangers who appeared to be in their 30s approached him outside of his apartment and demanded his wallet.
Authorities said one suspect was armed with a knife and the other with a gun. The victim handed over his wallet and brief struggled followed, according to the report.
The suspects fled the scene in a white pickup truck. No detailed descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were given.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouarged to call the Detective John Slonaker at 706-883-2643, Sergeant William Nelson at 706-883-2688 or the Troup County Crimestoppers 706-812-1000.
