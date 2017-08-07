Dennis Ray Hall Sr.
Man who shoved elderly woman, snatched her purse gets two years in prison

A Columbus man pleaded guilty Monday to shoving an elderly woman to the ground and snatching her purse.

Neither his warrant nor his indictment gave the precise age of the woman Dennis Ray Hall Sr. accosted in front of 850 Fulton Ave. on Sept. 21, 2015, but the indictment noted she was older than 65.

Authorities said he pushed her down before taking her Michael Kors designer handbag and cash, all worth about $200.

Prosecutor George Lipscomb said the victim had seen Hall before, and soon identified him to police by picking his picture from a photo lineup. He was charged with robbery by snatching.

Judge Ron Mullins sentenced Hall, now 58, to five years in prison with two to serve and the rest on probation.

