Officials use DNA to identify body found in trunk of burning car

Officials have identified the man found burned in the trunk of a car July 10 at the intersection of Harbison Drive and Head Street.
Michael Fleming, 34, of Columbus was identified as the man who was found in the stolen 2006 Pontiac G6, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Officials said the body was pulled from the trunk around 5:37 a.m. July 10. It was charred beyond recognition with no facial features and no fingers but officials used DNA to identified him, the coroner stated.
Bryan said Fleming parents went to officials about a week after the body was found stating that their son may have been the homicide victim. Officials collected saliva from both parents that the coroner said matched that of the parents.
His identity was confirmed on Monday, Bryan said.
Officials said Fleming died from two gunshot wounds, one to the head and a second to his hip.
His name was released less than three hours after 57-year-old Alexander Jackson pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence at the scene of the shooting. The case was presented Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
No murder warrants have been issued in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments