Phenix City robbery suspect in custody after police chase

twitter email A robbery suspect was arrested in Lee County Tuesday afternoon after a police chase that started in Phenix City, authorities said. Authorities said Phenix City police started pursuing the suspect after a robbery in Phenix City. The chase ended in Smiths Station at the intersection of Lee Road 430 and 298. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

