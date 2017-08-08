Phenix City robbery suspect in custody after police chase

A robbery suspect was arrested in Lee County Tuesday afternoon after a police chase that started in Phenix City, authorities said.
Officials have yet to release the name of the suspect.
Authorities said Phenix City police started pursuing the suspect after a robbery in Phenix City. The chase ended in Smiths Station at the intersection of Lee Road 430 and 298.
Lee County officials said they assisted with the pursuit after it entered their jurisdiction.
There is a dark blue Chevy Camaro on Lee Road 298 about 30 to 40 yards away from the intersection that appears to have been in a wreck. A patrol vehicle with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sitting in the intersection with damage to its rear end.
Both vehicles are being towed away from the scene.
Area schools were notified of the incident and secured, according to a Facebook post from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer for more on this developing story.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments