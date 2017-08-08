Phenix City officials identify suspect in robbery, police chase

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Robbery suspect crashes into deputy's vehicle during police chase Pause 2:23 Glenn Davis reads resolution asking tax assessors to freeze taxes 1:25 CSU president shares lesson from JFK's NASA visit 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 7:33 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Jane P. Seckinger 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A robbery suspect was arrested in Lee County Tuesday afternoon after a police chase that started in Phenix City, authorities said. Authorities said Phenix City police started pursuing the suspect after a robbery in Phenix City. The chase ended in Smiths Station at the intersection of Lee Road 430 and 298. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

