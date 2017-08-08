Phenix City officials identify suspect in robbery, police chase

Phenix City police have charged a 30-year-old Slocom, Ala., man with first-degree robbery and multiple other charges after a police chase Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said William Jerome Coleman was arrested after he robbed the Always Money Suite on 3745 U.S. Highway 80 in Phenix City Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect allegedly walked into the business around noon and inquired about an account, then produced a firearm and told an employee to take him to the safe. Police said he had the employee open the safe where an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
The employee was told by the suspect to go into the bathroom, lock the door and not come out.
The description provided by the employee allowed responding officers to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Police say the suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued into Lee County on Lee Road 430 and Lee Road 298 when the suspect crashed into the vehicle of an assisting Lee County deputy.
Coleman was taken into custody at that time.
Besides robbery, he is charged with driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a permit.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
