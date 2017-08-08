Police at Georgia Tech win award named for former Columbus police chief

The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police has honored the Georgia Tech Police Department.
According to a story written by Jonathan Bowers n the school’s website, the department was recognized in late July with the Dr. Curtis McClung/Motorola Award of Excellence.
McClung is a former police chief in Columbus who died in 2011. He also taught at Columbus State University.
Georgia Tech was honored for its use of social media.
“It’s great to be recognized by our peers for our efforts on social media,” said GTPD Chief Rob Connolly in the article. “The students are a big part of our success. Not only do they help us make content decisions about what to post that will connect best with the campus, but they also staff our social media center, offering information to help keep the campus safe.”
GTPD established its social media center in spring of 2016. It now employs eight students in the center, which is managed by Officer Joshua Strully, and maintains an active presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Reddit.
