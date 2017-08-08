Harbison Drive murder victim identified as police charge four men in case

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Robbery suspect crashes into deputy's vehicle during police chase Pause 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 1:25 CSU president shares lesson from JFK's NASA visit 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:33 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Jane P. Seckinger 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A body has been pulled from the trunk of a flaming car, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner confirmed that a male victim was found dead inside a car, which was found early Monday. He said the body was “charred beyond recognition,” and th Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

A body has been pulled from the trunk of a flaming car, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner confirmed that a male victim was found dead inside a car, which was found early Monday. He said the body was “charred beyond recognition,” and th Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer