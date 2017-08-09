Man dies in 3-vehicle collision

A Florida resident was killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle collision.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 61-year-old Ronnie Lee Cooper of Crestview, Fla. was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck occurred at 10:45 p.m. CDT on Interstate 65 approximately five miles south of Clanton, Ala.
Cooper was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn which struck a 1999 Toyota. The Saturn was then struck by a 2016 Dodge.
All of the drivers were injured.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments