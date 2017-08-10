Feds bust Alabama woman in PayPal baby stroller scam

Call it the old Bugaboo Donkey baby stroller scam.
An Alabama woman offering expensive “UPPAbaby Vista” and “Bugaboo Donkey” baby strollers at cut-rate prices on eBay and Craiglist strolled away with PayPal deposits from people trying to buy the strollers she never had to begin with, federal agents said.
Authorities on Tuesday charged 42-year-old Tanya Lee English of Tallassee, Ala., with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, said A. Clark Morris, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.
Prospective buyers who contacted English, also known by the alias Tonya Roberts, were instructed to deposit funds into PayPal accounts to pay for the strollers, after which “nothing was shipped and she would have no further contact with the buyer,” Morris said.
A federal indictment alleges English got payments ranging from $300 to $725, and ultimately defrauded PayPal, which eventually refunded customers’ money upon learning they’d been scammed. English, who controlled the PayPal accounts, transferred the funds to prepaid credit cards for her own use, investigators said.
The indictment also accuses English of using stolen personal information to set up PayPal accounts in other people’s names. The document lists almost $3,000 in online transactions from Nov. 11, 2016 to Jan. 29 of this year.
She faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and at least two years for each of her two aggravated identity theft counts. She also faces a fine of up to $250,000, plus restitution to victims.
Among the agencies that tracked English down were the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Tallassee Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, with help from PayPal’s Global Asset Protection Team, Morris said.
