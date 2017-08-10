Marijuana found in SUV after man flees from police, strikes mother with 3 kids

More than an ounce of marijuana was found in a SUV Friday after a man with a cracked windshield fled from police and collided with a vehicle on South Lumpkin Road, police said during a Thursday Recorder’s Court hearing.
Lajay D. Jenkins, 35, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, having a cracked windshield, fleeing and eluding police, obstruction of a police officer, having no state driver’s license, and two counts each of stop sign violation, hit-and-run and one count of failing to maintain his lane, a charge changed to improper passing in court. Judge Mary Buckner set bonds at more than $9,000 and bound the felony and misdemeanor charges over to Superior Court.
Officer Virginia Duncan told the judge she was patrolling in the area of Blan Street when she spotted a cracked windshield on a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo driven by Jenkins at 6:10 p.m. She turned on her blue lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. She then turned on her siren to get the driver’s attention.
The driver turned onto Wise Street and went through a stop sign at Paddy Avenue. The eastbound vehicle went through a second stop sign at Wise and South Lumpkin Road before striking a 1995 GMC Jimmy driven by a 25-year-old woman with three children and 17-year-old as passengers.
After the crash, Jenkins fled from the scene on foot as Duncan chased him through several back yards. Two other officers in the area found Jenkins hiding in a nearby shed.
He struggled briefly with officers before he was taken into custody.
Inside his SUV, Duncan said almost 34 grams of marijuana were found in 27 separate baggies, as was a scale.
The mother and her three children were taken to Midtown Medical Center where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Jenkins was represented by public defender Michael Bodiford but didn’t testify during the hearing.
Ben Wright
