Eric Lane Hardy
Eric Lane Hardy
Eric Lane Hardy

Crime

Columbus man charged with stabbing at Midtown Square Apartments

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 10, 2017 4:24 PM

A Columbus man was accused of a stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Midtown Square Apartments, authorities said.

Eric Hardy, 26, was arrested on the scene and charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and simple assault. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus police were called to Midtown Square Apartments at 1400 Boxwood Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a stabbing. Details concerning the incident weren’t released, but a police report lists two victims and mentions simple assault.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder
Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:21

Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing
Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding 2:24

Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding

View More Video