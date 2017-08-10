Columbus man charged with stabbing at Midtown Square Apartments

A Columbus man was accused of a stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Midtown Square Apartments, authorities said.
Eric Hardy, 26, was arrested on the scene and charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and simple assault. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to Midtown Square Apartments at 1400 Boxwood Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a stabbing. Details concerning the incident weren’t released, but a police report lists two victims and mentions simple assault.
The victims’ conditions are unknown.
