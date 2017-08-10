Police: Man used father’s gun to steal drugs from victim before deadly shooting

The man found dead in his apartment on April 30 was shot the morning after a drug deal in his apartment, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Samuel Jones and Tramal Williams, both 17, pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Jakorbin King. Jones and Tyler Teal, 19, pleaded not guilty to an aggravated assault charge stemming from the robbery attempt that authorities said occurred the night before the shooting.
Columbus police were called to the 1000 block of 33rd Street around 7 a.m. April 30 to investigate a reported home invasion. They found 21-year-old Jakorbin King dead in his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
Sgt. Alan Malone said officials received information indicating that Jones, Williams and Teal may have been involved. They said two others were also involved but declined to give their names during the hearing.
On May 4, detectives interviewed Williams without placing him under arrest. He allegedly admitted to being involved in a robbery attempt that occurred at King’s apartment around 10:45 p.m. April 29.
Officials said Williams knew the group was going to try to rob King when he set up the drug deal in the victim’s home. Williams and another individual allegedly purchased marijuana from King and left with the group.
The group returned that night and robbed him of a glass jar of marijuana, Malone testified.
Williams, who was 16 at the time, allegedly told police that Jones had a BB gun while Teal had his father’s firearm. Teal was wearing a paintball mask during the attempted robbery, Malone testified.
They allegedly lost the marijuana during a scuffle. Police said Teal also lost his father’s gun during the dispute, but it has been recovered.
Detectives told the court that King was killed when four of the suspects returned to his residence the following morning. Officials declined to release any additional details about the shooting, such as when it occurred.
“Tramal denied being involved in Mr. King’s murder,” Malone said. “He also denied being present or having any knowledge about it.”
On May 8, officials spoke with Teal without placing him under arrest. He allegedly said he and the co-defendants tried to rob King after the drug deal.
Teal and his mother told police that he was at their home the morning on April 30.
Malone said Jones was not under arrest when he interviewed him on May 12. He allegedly told police that he used his father’s gun in the robbery attempt.
“Mr. Jones also denied being involved in Mr. King’s murder,” Malone said. “Mr. Jones also denied being present or having any knowledge of it.”
All three co-defendants were arrested and charged between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening. Jones and Williams were denied bond, but Teal was granted a $15,000 bond. The charges were bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments