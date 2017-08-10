Police: Man used father’s gun to steal drugs from victim before deadly shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder Pause 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:24 Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 2:23 Glenn Davis reads resolution asking tax assessors to freeze taxes 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 4:41 Georgia schools superintendent visits Columbus school Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Stacey Jackson discusses the case related to his client, Tyler Fitzgerald Teal,19, after a Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Teal Thursday morning. Teal faces an aggravated assault charge. Teal appeared with Samuel Jones,17 and Tramal Lee Williams,17 on charges related to the April shooting death of Jakorbin King. Jones and Williams have been charged in murder in connection with the incident. Teal has not been charged with murder. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Stacey Jackson discusses the case related to his client, Tyler Fitzgerald Teal,19, after a Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Teal Thursday morning. Teal faces an aggravated assault charge. Teal appeared with Samuel Jones,17 and Tramal Lee Williams,17 on charges related to the April shooting death of Jakorbin King. Jones and Williams have been charged in murder in connection with the incident. Teal has not been charged with murder. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer