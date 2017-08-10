Authorities arrest suspect in Eighth Street homicide in Phenix City

Authorities have arrested the suspect in the July 28 shooting on Eighth Street that left 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter dead.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 42-year-old Stephen Williams on Monday at the Sleep Inn in Stockbridge, Ga., according to a news release on Thursday. Williams was taken to the Henry County Jail and then extradited to the Russell County Jail. He is currently in the Russell County Jail with no bond on the murder charge.
Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Eighth Street around 11:45 p.m. July 28 to investigate a shooting. They found Shorter dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A murder warrant for Williams was issued on Aug. 1.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments