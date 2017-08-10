Crime

Authorities arrest suspect in Eighth Street homicide in Phenix City

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 10, 2017 5:26 PM

Authorities have arrested the suspect in the July 28 shooting on Eighth Street that left 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter dead.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 42-year-old Stephen Williams on Monday at the Sleep Inn in Stockbridge, Ga., according to a news release on Thursday. Williams was taken to the Henry County Jail and then extradited to the Russell County Jail. He is currently in the Russell County Jail with no bond on the murder charge.

Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Eighth Street around 11:45 p.m. July 28 to investigate a shooting. They found Shorter dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A murder warrant for Williams was issued on Aug. 1.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder
Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:21

Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing
Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding 2:24

Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding

View More Video