Police seize half-ounce heroin, charge man with trafficking

An investigation by the Special Operations Unit has led to seizure of half-ounce of heroin and arrest of a Columbus man, police said.
Frank Anderson Philips, 30, was taken in to custody about 11 a.m. Thursday at Whitesville Road and Woodville Drive. He was charged with one count each of trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime , having a cracked windshield and failing to use turn signal. He is held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
During the investigation, police said they found 14 grams of heroin and a gram of meth with a total valued of $4,300. Agents also found a .380-caliber pistol, a glass smoking device and $647 in cash.
Philips didn’t live near the location where the arrest occurred. He listed a Woodruff Road address in his arrest report.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments