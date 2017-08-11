William Smith and Diano Pope (left to right)
William Smith and Diano Pope (left to right)
Crime

Man, woman charged with armed robbery in Columbus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 11, 2017 12:16 PM

A man and woman were accused of robbing a man July 18 on Murrelle Street in Columbus, authorities said.

Diano Yolanda Pope, 45, and William Daniel Smith, 34, were arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. They were placed in the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the 4100 block of Murrelle Street around 11:30 p.m. July 18 to investigate an assault. In a report, authorities said a man was robbed between 9:30 and 11:20 p.m.

No additional details were immediately released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

