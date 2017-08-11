Man, woman charged with armed robbery in Columbus

A man and woman were accused of robbing a man July 18 on Murrelle Street in Columbus, authorities said.
Diano Yolanda Pope, 45, and William Daniel Smith, 34, were arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. They were placed in the Muscogee County Jail to be held for a 9 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the 4100 block of Murrelle Street around 11:30 p.m. July 18 to investigate an assault. In a report, authorities said a man was robbed between 9:30 and 11:20 p.m.
No additional details were immediately released.
