Crime

Pressure washer charged after not registering as sex offender

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 11, 2017 3:14 PM

A 46-year-old Notasulga, Ala., man was taken into custody Thursday and charged after he didn’t register as a sex offender .

The arrest of William A. Pilkington stems from a Wednesday report with the Auburn Police Division on a convicted sex offender living and working in the city of Auburn but wasn’t registered with local law enforcement. He was arrested by the Auburn police with assistance from members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. He is held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

During an investigation, police learned that Pilkington was self employed and working as a pressure washer. He was living and working in areas that are restricted to him under his sexual offender status. Warrants were obtained for two violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

