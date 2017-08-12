Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Crime

Soldier dies after one-vehicle crash on J.R. Allen Parkway

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 12, 2017 8:50 AM

A Fort Benning soldier died early Saturday after the vehicle he was driving went out control on the J.R. Parkway, went over the railing and crashed onto the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, authorities said.

The name of the male victim wasn’t released because his relatives have not been notified, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The soldier was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:33 a.m.

Bryan said the man was traveling westbound on the J.R. Allen Parkway near the Second Avenue exit when his vehicle went out of control over the railing and landed on the Riverwalk.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

