Elijawua Palmer
Elijawua Palmer
Elijawua Palmer

Crime

Man accused of exposing himself to women near bus stop

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 12, 2017 2:06 PM

A Columbus man is accused of exposing himself Friday after stepping off the bust with two women at a bus stop South Lumpkin and Plantation Road in Oakland Park.

Elijawua Palmer, 26, was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. and charged with public indecency. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police were called to the area to check on an exposure. A man who was riding the bus got off at the stop and walked ahead of two women passengers who also left the bus.

The suspect turned around and faced the victims with his genitals in his hands, exposing body parts to the victims, police said.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 2:24

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder
Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:21

Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing

View More Video