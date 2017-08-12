Man accused of exposing himself to women near bus stop

A Columbus man is accused of exposing himself Friday after stepping off the bust with two women at a bus stop South Lumpkin and Plantation Road in Oakland Park.
Elijawua Palmer, 26, was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. and charged with public indecency. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the area to check on an exposure. A man who was riding the bus got off at the stop and walked ahead of two women passengers who also left the bus.
The suspect turned around and faced the victims with his genitals in his hands, exposing body parts to the victims, police said.
