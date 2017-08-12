Opelika teen found shot dead on Easy Street

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding Pause 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 1:27 Watch as police escort Scott and the Miracle Riders along the Riverwalk 0:55 Paddlers enjoy plenty of water during Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle 2:19 Small park being built in downtown Columbus 0:45 Car plows into crowd in Charlottesville then quickly reverses 0:45 Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:06 Spotlight on smartphone technician Brandon Heard Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy