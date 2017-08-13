About 27 pounds of prescription drugs collected at Eufaula event

The Eufaula Police Department is calling a prescription drug take back event a success.
The event on Friday was sponsored by police in Eufaula, Ala. along with the Eufaula Housing Authority and Spectracare which is a mental care facility.
On its Facebook page, police report that 27.1 pounds of expired, unwanted or unneeded medications were turned in.
That equates to more than 15,000 pills that can’t be used for accidental ingestion, poisoning or overdosing. They also will not reach the streets or waterways.
Police thanked the public and said similar events will be held in the future.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
