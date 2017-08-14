Police charge man with sexual battery, child molestation

A 39-year-old man faces charges for child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery.
According to a police report, Demetrius Maddox was taken into custody by his probation officer Monday and turned over to police for his outstanding warrants.
Maddox lists his home as Pine Mountain, Ga., though, a Columbus address is also given on the arrest report.
No details were given about the crime.
Maddox is expected in Columbus Recorder’s Court August 17 at 9 a.m.
