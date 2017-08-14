Crime

Police charge man with sexual battery, child molestation

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 14, 2017 6:05 PM

A 39-year-old man faces charges for child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery.

According to a police report, Demetrius Maddox was taken into custody by his probation officer Monday and turned over to police for his outstanding warrants.

Maddox lists his home as Pine Mountain, Ga., though, a Columbus address is also given on the arrest report.

No details were given about the crime.

Maddox is expected in Columbus Recorder’s Court August 17 at 9 a.m.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 2:24

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder
Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:21

Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing

View More Video