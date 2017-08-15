Police: Woman who loitered for prostitution identified herself as Virgin Mary

A homeless woman who was accused for loitering for prostitution in July identified herself as the Virgin Mary, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Veronica McFadden, 24, pleaded guilty to loitering for the purpose of prostitution and not guilty to giving false information. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $250 bond for the false information charge.
Judge Julius Hunter bound that charge over to State Court, and sentenced her to 10 days in jail with credit for time served on the loitering charge.
A Columbus police officer said McFadden was spotted walking in an area near North Lumpkin Road where prostitutes are known to frequent around 9:40 a.m. July 18. She was allegedly flagging down vehicles.
Officials said they asked her why she was stopping cars, and she stated that she was talking to a friend. She said she was from out of town and a friend dropped her off, according to an officer’s testimony.
Authorities said they asked McFadden for her information, and she gave the last name Daron and gave a date of birth indicating that she was 17 years old. Officials confirmed that the information she gave on the scene was incorrect, and asked for her information again.
“Ms. McFadden was asked for her information and later changed her name to the Virgin Mary,” said the testifying officer.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments