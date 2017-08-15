Man killed while walking on road

A 26-year-old man was struck by a car and killed while walking on a road Tuesday morning.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, pronounced dead at the scene was Jacob Gorley of Prattville, Ala.
The report says Gorley was struck by a 1998 Ford Victoria around 5:30 a.m. CDT as he walked on Autauga County 165 near U.S. 82, approximately seven miles west of Prattville, Ala.
The driver of the Ford remained at the scene.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments