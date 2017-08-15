FBI seeks help in finding person who robbed same Wells Fargo Bank in July and August

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help in finding the person who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Savannah, Ga. on July 25 and August 8.
According to an FBI report, the first crime occurred at around 10:44 a.m. at the bank on Abercorn Street.
A lone black male, believed to be in his teens or early 20s, pointed a handgun and demanded money from two tellers.
Surveillance photos show his finger on the trigger.
The rrobber, wearing a hat, blue latex gloves and a partial face cover, received money and then fled.
On August 8, also at around 10:44 a.m., the FBI says the same person demanded money and this time jumped on top of the teller counter and took out a second gun.
There is a reward of $15,000 being offered for information leading to his capture.
Anyone with information should call 912-790-3100 or 404-679-9000.
