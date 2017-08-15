Police officer talking to suspect when robbery call received

A police officer in Eufaula, Ala. was talking to a man Monday night when a robbery was reported in the neighborhood.
According to a report, the man was Jeremy Robinson, 30, of Cuthbert, Ga. who was then arrested for second degree robbery.
The report says an evening shift officer was patrolling the residences in Edgewood when he noticed two individuals running and carrying items. The officer made contact with one of them, Robinson, who, police say, was in possession of a Michael Kors purse.
As the officer talked to Robinson, a strong arm robbery was reported in the neighborhood.
Police say an Edgewood resident reported coming home from work and being shoved to the ground by two individuals hiding in the bushes. A purse was reported taken.
Police say items in the purse proved it was the same purse.
Robinson is in the Eufaula City Jail.
