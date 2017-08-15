Inmate death being investigated in Valdosta

The death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, Ga., is under investigation.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, 29-year-old Anthony Hann was pronounced dead at approximately 10:01 p.m. Monday.
The report says Hann was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:35 p.m. Monday. Medical personnel and officers took him to the clinic. Local EMS was notified and arrived at approximately 9:57 p.m.
Hann had been convicted of robbery in Clayton County and was serving a 20-year sentence.
The cause of death is undetermined pending investigation and autopsy results.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments