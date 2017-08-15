Father of man found dead in car thought something was wrong when he left home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Ceremony honors Georgia military veterans Pause 4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 1:13 Columbus police conduct second distracted driving sting 5:51 Tips to safely view, understand solar eclipse 2:14 Columbus Community Foundation launches 'day of coming together around food' 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:48 Auburn University freshman work a shift at Feeding the Valley food bank 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Shirley Coleman, the aunt of Michael Fleming, remembers her nephew and the uncertainty around his murder in July. Officials had to use DNA testing to identify the man found burned in the trunk of a car July 10 at the intersection of Harbison Drive and Head Street as Michael Fleming, 34, of Columbus. Fleming's body was found in the stolen 2006 Pontiac G6, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. The body was pulled from the trunk around 5:37 a.m. July 10. It was charred beyond recognition with no facial features and no fingers but officials used DNA to identified him, the coroner stated.

