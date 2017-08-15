Siblings plead not guilty to armed robbery where man was beaten with crowbar

A man was beaten in the head with a crowbar during an armed robbery in his Murrelle Street home, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Diano Yolanda Pope and William Daniel Smith, who are siblings, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault. They were ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
A Columbus police officer called to the 4100 block of Murrelle Street around 11:30 p.m. July 18 to investigate an assault. They found the homeowner lying on the floor, bleeding from a head wound, Sgt. Jeff Bridges testified.
He was rushed to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken jaw, head laceration, swollen eyes and facial bruises. When the victim was released from the hospital about one week later, Bridges asked him about the incident.
The homeowner told police he spoke with Pope, 45, in his residence and then she left. Moments later, Smith, 34, allegedly forced his way into the home.
“He stated that he got a crowbar, because he did not want Mr. Smith at his residence,” Bridges testified. “He eventually opened the door, and Mr. Smith forced his way in, grabbed the crowbar and beat him with the crowbar.”
A wallet, credit card, morphine pills and $400 in cash were reported stolen. That card was later used at an ATM, according to police.
Attorney Jennifer Curry, who represented Smith, said her client’s sister told him that the homeowner tried to harm her. He also accused the victim of striking him with a crowbar first.
“He took the crowbar from him and defended himself with it,” Curry told the court. “Mr. Smith’s position was that he was defending himself and his sister and that nothing was actually taken from the home.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
