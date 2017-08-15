Crime

Woman accused of leaving 7-year-old alone for night with boyfriend

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 15, 2017 7:50 PM

A Columbus woman is accused of leaving her 7-year-old child at home alone while she spend the night with her boyfriend, police said.

Melanna L. Mayhand, 35, was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and charged with one count of reckless conduct. She is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said the child was left alone at a Seventh Avenue address while she was at her boyfriend’s house less than two miles away. Mayhand is accused of going to the man’s house to spend the night.

Police said she was found outside a home in the 4100 block of 16th Avenue.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

