Crime

Man flashes woman at Columbus apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 11:58 AM

An unidentified man exposed himself to a woman early Wednesday at an apartment on First Avenue, according to Columbus police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the 3:10 a.m. incident.

Columbus police were called to the 3000 block of First Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an incident involving indecent exposure.

The victim told authorities that a man standing outside of the window flashed her and pointed at his private area. A description of the suspect wasn’t given in the report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

