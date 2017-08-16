Man flashes woman at Columbus apartment

An unidentified man exposed himself to a woman early Wednesday at an apartment on First Avenue, according to Columbus police.
No arrests have been made in connection with the 3:10 a.m. incident.
Columbus police were called to the 3000 block of First Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an incident involving indecent exposure.
The victim told authorities that a man standing outside of the window flashed her and pointed at his private area. A description of the suspect wasn’t given in the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
