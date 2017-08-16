Surveillance video shows man flashing woman at library, Columbus police say

A man allegedly exposed himself at a bus stop and library on South Lumpkin Road, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Elijawua Palmer, 26, pleaded not guilty two counts of public indecency. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.
Columbus police were called to a bus stop at the intersection of South Lumpkin and Plantation Road in Oakland Park around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an indecent exposure incident.
Two women told authorities that a man who was riding the bus got off at the same stop as them and walked ahead of them. He turned around moments later and faced the women with his private area exposed, according to police.
Officials found Palmer in the parking lot and determined that he matched the description of the suspect. Witnesses identified him as the suspect, according to police.
Further investigation indicated that Palmer flashed another woman earlier that day at the South Columbus Library at 2034 South Lumpkin Road, according to police.
The victim said she was sitting near the front door of the library when Palmer walked in front of her with his hands in his pants. He exposed himself outside of the building, authorities said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments