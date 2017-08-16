Police: Child molestation suspect tried to force woman to change testimony

A child molestation suspect allegedly threatened to release private information about a woman if she didn’t change her testimony about the accusations against him, a detective said Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Curtis Andrew Williams, 30, pleaded not guilty to influencing a witness. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $150,000 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Amanda Hogan said a woman showed her a letter that she received from Williams. At the time, he was in the jail facing nine child molestation charges related to his arrest on July 21, 2016.
He was accused of molesting two girls multiple times before April 16, 2016. A more descriptive time frame of the incident wasn’t given in court.
Hogan said Williams tried to make the woman and children change their testimony. He told her she “would straighten this mess out” with the public defender if she valued her freedom and enjoyed being with the three children, according to police.
He allegedly said they had until Friday to change their testimony, or he would leak the private information to authorities and the media.
“If you want to keep your mouth closed, I suggest you do the right thing and tell the truth,” Hogan said, quoting the letter. “You know I’m not lying, and you know that I will do it.”
Williams, who was represented by a public defender, didn’t testify in court.
