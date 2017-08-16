Carolina Harrelson and Charles Harrelson Jr. are missing.
Crime

Auburn police searching for missing teens

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 5:33 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., are searching for two teens last seen on August 6.

According to a police report, the two are sister and brother. Carolina McKenzie Harrelson, 16, and Charles Rhett Harrelson Jr., 14, were last seen at their residence in the 700 block of Hunter Court.

An investigation revealed they possibly left home in anticipation of a custody hearing.

The two are believed to be hiding of their own free will.

Carolina is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. Charles is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call 334-501-3140.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

