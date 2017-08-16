Shoplifting charge ends year-long search for assault suspect

More than a year-long search for an assault suspect ended Wednesday when he was arrested on a shoplifting charge at the Piggly Wiggly, Columbus police said.
Edwin Grier, 58, of Columbus was taken into custody at 8 a.m. at the 910 Brown Ave. store. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held on additional counts of aggravated assault, burglary, false imprisonment in connection with an April 26 incident on Mimosa St. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m . Aug. 24.
Last year, police were called to Mimosa Street to check on an assault. At the scene, a woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence, beat her and prevented her from leaving the house. She discovered damage in a bedroom after hearing glass breaking.
The man was upset over a man’s voice that answered the woman’s cell phone. The victim was ordered to hand over the cell phone or she would be punched .
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments