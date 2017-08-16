Edwin Grier
Edwin Grier
Edwin Grier

Crime

Shoplifting charge ends year-long search for assault suspect

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 16, 2017 7:58 PM

More than a year-long search for an assault suspect ended Wednesday when he was arrested on a shoplifting charge at the Piggly Wiggly, Columbus police said.

Edwin Grier, 58, of Columbus was taken into custody at 8 a.m. at the 910 Brown Ave. store. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held on additional counts of aggravated assault, burglary, false imprisonment in connection with an April 26 incident on Mimosa St. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 2 p.m . Aug. 24.

Last year, police were called to Mimosa Street to check on an assault. At the scene, a woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence, beat her and prevented her from leaving the house. She discovered damage in a bedroom after hearing glass breaking.

The man was upset over a man’s voice that answered the woman’s cell phone. The victim was ordered to hand over the cell phone or she would be punched .

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding 2:24

Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder 2:07

Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder
Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:21

Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing

View More Video