SBI completes investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding Pause 1:13 Columbus police conduct second distracted driving sting 3:00 Phenix City police officer placed on leave following deadly shooting 4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 2:08 Parishioners react after fire strikes Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain 1:28 "Please Be Courteous, Walk Your Wheels" reminders appear on downtown sidewalks 4:25 Mayor Tomlinson explains history of Confederate markers in Columbus 0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask 1:16 Mayor Tomlinson responds to Confederate flag removal in Linwood Cemetery 1:39 Restaurant's harvest program helps area non-profits feed those in need Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phenix City at 12th Place and 11th Avenue. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Sunday night that the victim was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. No other details about the victim have been released. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phenix City at 12th Place and 11th Avenue. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed Sunday night that the victim was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. No other details about the victim have been released. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer