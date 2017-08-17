SBI completes investigation into fatal officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

State officials have completed their investigation into the May 7 shooting where authorities said a Phenix City police officer killed a 27-year-old man during a car chase.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation completed the investigation into the death of Cedric Jamal Mifflin on Aug. 2. The agency declined to release any information about its findings, which were forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office in Russell County.
“We won't comment on the case or details,” Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the ALEA said in a email to the Ledger-Enquirer on Monday. “It's for the DA to review.”
District Attorney Ken Davis said the case will be presented to a grand jury on November 27.
“It’s presented in a way of an investigation into what happened at that time and place and whether or not it was a justified shooting or a non-justified shooting of a law enforcement officer,” Davis said.
Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith told the Ledger-Enquirer Tuesday morning that the officer remains on administrative leave with pay. He declined to release the officer’s name or reveal any more details about the incident, including why Mifflin was being pursued.
“Anytime you have a case like this, you don’t want to do anything to the jury pool,” Smith said. “You want the jury pool to just get the information from the investigation, so they have no biases or no outside information that could cloud their judgment.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments