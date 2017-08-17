Crime

Police: Woman pepper-sprayed ex-boyfriend, tried to strike 3 people with car

By Sarah Robinson

August 17, 2017 1:24 PM

A woman was arrested early Thursday after she allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend with pepper spray and tried to run over three people with her vehicle, Columbus police said.

Michelina Williams, 25, faces one count each of third-degree child cruelty, aggravated assault and simple assault. She is being held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the 1100 block of Bedford Avenue Wednesday night to investigate a domestic dispute.

Authorities said Williams got involved in a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend and attacked him with pepper spray. She allegedly tried to run over three other people with her vehicle around 10 p.m.

A child witnessed the incident, according to police.

Williams was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Patton Drive.

