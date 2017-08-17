Police seek identity of suspect in Gamestop robbery

Opelika police are reaching out to the community for help in identifying the man accused of robbing the GameStop at 3000 Pepperell Parkway on Wednesday.
The store manager told authorities a man entered the store and asked to see several game systems. When the employee turned his back, the suspect grabbed several items and fled the store on foot, authorities said.
The thief was described as a black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He wore a black hat with a curled bill, a black hoodie, black pants and black shores with white soles, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Callers have the option to remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
