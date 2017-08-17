Auburn police probe car break-ins along Interstate 85

The Auburn Police Division has launched an investigation into car break-ins along Interstate 85 .
The probe is focused on Bent Creek Road exit No. 57 and South College Street exit No. 51 on incidents Saturday and Sunday.
Using video surveillance, police captured images of what appears to be a white or light colored Chrysler 300 in the area. Wallets and purses containing cash and credit cards are among the items stolen.
A suspect is described as black, in his late 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180-200 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle should call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100. Anonymous calls may go to the tip line at 334-246-1391.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
