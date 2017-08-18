Two arrested in April shooting of man found dead in Columbus church parking lot

Two people have been charged in the shooting of a 39-year-old man who was found dead April 19 in a church parking lot on 25th Avenue, Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said.
Darious Robinson, 18, and a 16-year-old girl were charged with murder and armed robbery. Robinson faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. April 19 to check on a gunshot wound victim found in the parking lot. They found Marion Davon Ralph dead on the scene.
No additional details were released.
