Crime

Two arrested in April shooting of man found dead in Columbus church parking lot

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 18, 2017 8:30 AM

Two people have been charged in the shooting of a 39-year-old man who was found dead April 19 in a church parking lot on 25th Avenue, Columbus Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said.

Darious Robinson, 18, and a 16-year-old girl were charged with murder and armed robbery. Robinson faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. April 19 to check on a gunshot wound victim found in the parking lot. They found Marion Davon Ralph dead on the scene.

No additional details were released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622

