Murder suspect stole car used in separate homicide, Columbus police say

About one week after being charged with hijacking a car before a body was burned in the trunk, Darious Robinson was arrested on a murder charge related to a separate incident.
Robinson, 18, faces a murder charge in the shooting of 39-year-old Marion Davon Ralph, who was found dead April 19 outside of the Pentecostal Church of God on 25th Ave.
He also faces numerous charges in the July 9 hijacking that occurred hours before officials found the body of 34-year-old Michael Flemings burned in the trunk.
Robinson was arrested at Big Cat Fuels on North Lumpkin Road on July 13 after he alledgely used a gun to threaten a married couple who gave him a ride.
After further investigation, authorities determined that Robinson hijacked a woman’s 2006 Pontiac G6 four days prior at the same gas station. He was accused of committing the crime with Marquis Lamar Johnson, 20, and Fredret Shamar Culliver, 17.
Authorities said Robinson drove the car to the Circle K at 2102 Wynnton Road. The other two suspects left the vehicle with weapons and robbed the gas station around 10:19 p.m. that night, according to police.
Sgt. Lance Deaton said Robinson drove them to a Circle K in Alabama, where all three of the men robbed the store.
The body of 34-year-old Michael Fleming was found in the trunk of the Ponatic around 5:37 a.m. July 10 at the intersection of Harbison Drive and Head Street. The vehicle was burned and the body was charred beyond recognition with no facial features and no fingers, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Officials confirmed the identity of the body about a month after collecting DNA from Fleming’s parents. The father reported the 34-year-old barber missing days after the homicide victim was found.
All three carjacking suspects were in custody when Robinson and a 16-year-old girl were charged with murder in the April 19 shooting outside of the church.
Cpl. Donna Baker said the 16-year-old suspect told detectives that Robinson shot Ralph after the victim solicited sex from her.
