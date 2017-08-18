Demetris Williams
Crime

SWAT team seizes $1,030 counterfeit cash, cocaine and marijuana in raid

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

August 18, 2017 8:03 PM

The SWAT team of the Columbus Police Department seized $1,030 in counterfeit cash, cocaine and marijuana Friday during a raid on West Britt David Road.

Demetris Williams and Brodrick Walker, both 24 of Columbus, were taken into custody at 6:08 a.m. at the scene and held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court. Each faces two counts each of theft by receiving stolen vehicle, one count each possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, convicted felon in possession of firearms, possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes and 10 counts forgery first degree.

Police said the suspects were arrested during the execution of a search by the Special Weapons and Tactical team at 3333 W. Britt David Road. Inside the residence, police found two bags of white powder suspected as cocaine. The bags weighed one ounce and 8 grams with a street value of $3,650. More than 5 ounces of marijuana were found in six bags with a street value of $2,894 along with assorted scales.

Members of the team also seized a stolen motorcycle, an SKS assault rifle and assorted 53 counterfeit bills totaling $1,030. The bills included $50, $20 and $10 bills. Total value of the drugs and counterfeit bills was $7,574.

Police said both suspects had convictions on felony charges. Williams was convicted of conspiracy in June 2013 and Walker was convicted for the sale of cocaine in 2009.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

