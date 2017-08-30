Facing 81 years in prison, ex-deputy breaks down in tears as he’s taken into custody

More Videos 1:35 Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution Pause 1:06 Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court 2:06 Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 3:17 Ex-Harris County deputy testifies during pre-trial hearing in aggravated sodomy case 2:25 Attorney: Woman charged in deadly April shooting wasn't involved 6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 4:02 Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wife and juror speak following mixed verdict in Harris County sex crimes case Amy Pierson agreed that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard after her husband was convicted of sexual assault on a person in custody in Superior Court in Harris County. The jury forewoman discusses how the jury focused on the evidence in the case and the letter of the law when they acquitted him on charges of aggravated sodomy and sexual battery Amy Pierson agreed that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard after her husband was convicted of sexual assault on a person in custody in Superior Court in Harris County. The jury forewoman discusses how the jury focused on the evidence in the case and the letter of the law when they acquitted him on charges of aggravated sodomy and sexual battery Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

