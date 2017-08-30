Woman, 19, may have been in love triangle before she was strangled

A possible love triangle among Keonte Chavis, her friend and his cousin was uncovered Wednesday in the murder trial of Christian Grissom Jr. in Phenix City.
Attorneys representing Grissom on the murder charge attempted to portray Garrett Williams as a person who stayed up all night on Aug. 6, 2014, a day before 19-year-old Chavis was strangled and left in the 300 block of Ridge Road in Seale, Ala. Williams was one of two witnesses who talked about a relationship with the woman before she died.
Williams of Atlanta told Assistant District Attorney Max Smith that he was living in the house on Sixth Street South with Deontrey Williams, his twin brother, and aunt when he returned from work on Brickyard Road and saw Chavis and another man in the front yard. He described the man as short, light-skinned and chubby, and he identified him in court as Grissom.
Chavis and the man were riding in a silver Honda. They left after he talked to Chavis for 30-40 minutes. Sometime between 5:30 to 6 p.m., Chavis said the two were going to get something to eat but would return later, Williams testified. Throughout the night, Williams said he was in and out of the house on the porch before going to sleep about 4 a.m. Aug. 7. During that time, Chavis never returned to the house.
Under questioning by Sam Dixon, one of Grissom’s attorneys, Williams was asked about a Facebook post between him and Chavis. He said he had contact with her at 10:30 p.m. but Dixon asked him to look at the time stamp on a message that said 2:58 a.m.
Williams admitted to writing a message on Facebook but denied a relationship with Chavis, who was seeing Deontrey. “That was my friend,” he said.
As he looked over the Internet post, Williams changed his story. “I see the paperwork,” he said. “I can’t remember everything.”
Dixon then asked Williams how a jury could believe anything he said. Williams said he was sitting on the porch at 10:30 a.m. and in and out of the house during the morning. “I told police I was on the porch until 5 a.m.,” he said.
Williams also pointed out he was talking to Chavis before his cousin Deontrey. “I was talking to her before she was talking to Trey,” he said.
Lt. Harold Smith, an investigator with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, was called to explain the coordinated universal time on Facebook posts is four hours ahead of Eastern time, indicating the time given by Williams was correct.
Harold Smith said he went to New York, where Grissom was arrested Aug. 11, and inspected his Honda there. With a warrant, the Honda was searched. In the headliner, the lieutenant said he saw what he thought was a blood stain. The piece of headliner was extracted from the vehicle and tested.
The vehicle with a Florida license plate also was equipped with an older model GPS but offered no value to the case.
During the investigation, Grissom and victim were seen on video at Villa Nova liquor store in Phenix City. Investigators tried to locate clothes he was wearing at the time but were unable to find them.
Harold Smith said the victim’s cell phone was found on the side of the road at 10th Avenue and Fifth Street. The man who found it took the phone to his girlfriend who used it to make a call.
John Graves, a second defense attorney for Grissom, questioned why the victim’s clothes weren’t tested. Harold Smith said the clothes were wet after a downpour before her body was found, and the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Jurors will see changes at the Russell County Courthouse today when they arrive. Judge A. David Johnson said they will be escorted to and from the court after a juror was improperly contacted on Wednesday. Trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
