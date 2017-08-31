Columbus High student arrested after report of threats made on school campus

Columbus police have made an arrest after two incidents on Columbus High School’s campus.
According to a police report, officers arrested a student who is a junior on charges of terroristic threats and intimidation.
Officers were dispatched to the school at 1700 Cherokee Ave. on Tuesday. The threats happened the same day between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., according to the report.
Columbus High principal Marvin Crumbs informed parents via phone and email with the following message Tuesday night:
“This is Dr. Marvin Crumbs, principal of Columbus High School, calling about an incident report to make sure you are informed and to make sure you have accurate information.
“Students and staff are safe. However, an 11th grade male student became irate and made threatening remarks on campus today. Some nearby students heard the statements and witnessed the behavior and posted their concerns on social media. The Columbus Police department was informed and they are currently investigating the incident. We encourage and commend every student, teacher, staff member and parent for their support to help ensure any potential safety violations are reported throughout the school year. The safety of all of our students and all of our employees is priority. Please take time to review the Behavior Code and Discipline Policy Handbook and the school handbook with your child because your child’s compliance with all school and district behavior and discipline polices and your child’s prompt attendance at school each day is critical to academic success. Thank you for your support.”
Staff Writer Mark Rice contributed to this report.
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
